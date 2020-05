Former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NFL Drat pick Tim Tebow is heaping big praise on current Dolphins first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. Tebow talks about why sitting Tua for a full season will unlock an elite quarterback and elite potential for the Miami Dolphins in time.

