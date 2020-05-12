The Miami Dolphins signed another rookie on Tuesday morning as they agreed to terms with 3rd round draft pick Brandon Jones. He will come to Miami looking for playing time but should be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Dolphins S Brandon Jones has agreed to terms on his 4-year deal. The 2020 third-round pick becomes 7th Dolphins player to agree to a deal. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 12, 2020

SIGNED

TUA TAGOVAILOA

CURTIS WEAVER

BLAKE FERGUSON

SOLOMON KINDLEY

JASON STROWBRIDGE

RAEKWON DAVIS

BRANDON JONES

