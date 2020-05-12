The Miami Dolphins signed another rookie on Tuesday morning as they agreed to terms with 3rd round draft pick Brandon Jones. He will come to Miami looking for playing time but should be an immediate contributor on special teams.

 

SIGNED

TUA TAGOVAILOA

CURTIS WEAVER

BLAKE FERGUSON

SOLOMON KINDLEY

JASON STROWBRIDGE

RAEKWON DAVIS

BRANDON JONES

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE