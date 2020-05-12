The Miami Dolphins signed another rookie on Tuesday morning as they agreed to terms with 3rd round draft pick Brandon Jones. He will come to Miami looking for playing time but should be an immediate contributor on special teams.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 12, 2020
SIGNED
TUA TAGOVAILOA
CURTIS WEAVER
BLAKE FERGUSON
SOLOMON KINDLEY
JASON STROWBRIDGE
RAEKWON DAVIS
BRANDON JONES