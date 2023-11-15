The Miami Dolphins made a significant move by bringing back wide receiver River Cracraft into action. Activating him from the injured reserve on Tuesday, the team aims to strengthen their offensive lineup for the crucial second half of the season.

Cracraft, known for his blocking skills and reliable catches, is returning to the team’s 53-man roster after being out for six games due to a shoulder injury. The Dolphins marked his return to practice on October 25, and the activation comes as his window to rejoin the team opened this Tuesday.

Talking on November 7, Coach Mike McDaniel is positive about Cracraft’s return. Cracraft is excited to get back in action after a few good weeks of practice with no setbacks.

In the three games Cracraft played earlier this season, he showcased his skills by catching six passes for 87 yards and contributing a valuable touchdown.

However, to make room for his return, the Dolphins had to part ways with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Acquired as a 2021 second-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys on roster cutdown day, Joseph played in four games, mainly contributing on special teams. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in four of the team’s last five games. So they had to let him go.

This smart move by the Dolphins shows they are serious about making their team the best for the challenges ahead. Cracraft coming back adds new energy to the Dolphins’ offense. He gives the quarterback another target to throw to and makes the overall offensive strategy stronger.

As the Dolphins get ready for the second half of the season, bringing back River Cracraft is more than just getting a key player back. It is a smart move to improve their chances in the upcoming games. Cracraft’s skills and scoring help the team, which makes Dolphins fans excited for the rest of the season.