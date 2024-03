Miami Dolphins starting defensive tackle Raekwon Davis has signed a 2-year $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Davis was a 2nd round pick by the Dolphins in 2020, and started 48 of 53 games he played in for Miami.

Former Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis is signing a 2-year $14 million base value deal with the Colts, per agent Trevon Smith of Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024