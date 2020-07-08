In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, we talk about a variety of topics currently in the news surrounding the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the issues the Dolphins and other NFL teams are facing as the season and training camp draws near. We tell you about the new rules the NFL has implemented on the media and what they can and cannot do at training camp this year and what that means for you the fans who look to follow the Dolphins training camp practices. We also talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick’s history with Gailey and what success or lack thereof they had when they were united in Buffalo and New York. And the numbers may surprise you and not be what you expect as Fitzpatrick’s history with Gailey isn’t that great when you go inside the numbers. We also talk about the contest we are running here at DolphinsTalk.com where you can win a Tua Autographed Mini Helmet. And we open up the mailbag and answer your listener questions. We will be doing a lot of Mailbag shows moving forward before training camp starts so be sure to send your questions to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

