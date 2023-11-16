Louis and Chris Ragone join Michael Fink to preview Da Raiders as they travel to Miami to take on our Dolphins. We look at both sides of the ball after talking about the AFC contenders all tumbling down this past weekend. We close the show with our predictions.
LV Raiders vs Miami Dolphins Preview
Louis and Chris Ragone join Michael Fink to preview Da Raiders as they travel to Miami to take on our Dolphins. We look at both sides of the ball after talking about the AFC contenders all tumbling down this past weekend. We close the show with our predictions.