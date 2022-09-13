Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphins’ 20-7 Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. The defense looked very strong, Tyreek Hill injected energy and excitement, Jaylen Waddle’s still got it, and Mike McDaniel has some, well, cajones. The guys look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the win and check in for another PULSE CHECK! It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

