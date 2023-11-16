The Fins are back at it after a week off to regroup after their 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Raiders. This week, they face what most would consider the ‘lowly’ Las Vegas Raiders. Yet Las Vegas has a 5-5 record and is not out of the playoff hunt. Still, the Fins are heavy 12-point home favorites, and the tale of the tape would appear to indicate an early-round knockout.

TEAM STATS

Total Offense – yards per game. Fins 1 st . Raiders 31 st .

. Raiders 31 . Points per game. Fins 1 st at 32 points per game /Raiders 31 st at 17 points per game.

at 32 points per game /Raiders 31 at 17 points per game. Passing yards per game. Fins 1 st /Raiders 23 rd .

/Raiders 23 . Rushing yards per game. Fins 3 rd /Raiders 30 th .

/Raiders 30 . Total Defense – yards per game. Fins improving to season-high 12 th /Raiders 18 th .

/Raiders 18 . Points allowed per game. Raiders 13 th at 20 points allowed /Fins 26 th at 25 points per game.

at 20 points allowed /Fins 26 at 25 points per game. Passing yards allowed per game. Raiders 8 th /Fins 13 th .

/Fins 13 . Rush yards allowed per game. Fins 13 th /Raiders 29 th .

/Raiders 29 . Turnover Margin. Fins 24 th /Raiders 31 st .

/Raiders 31 . Sacks per game. Fins 8th/Raiders 17th.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Tua is 3 rd in passing yards per game, 1 st in TDs, and 2 nd in passer rating. Rookie QB Aiden McConnell has only started three games and is 33 rd in passer rating.

in passing yards per game, 1 in TDs, and 2 in passer rating. Rookie QB Aiden McConnell has only started three games and is 33 in passer rating. Tyreek Hill is ranked is 1 st in reception yards, 4 th in receptions, and 1 st in TDs. Las Vegas’s top receiver, Davante Adams, is 12 th in receptions, 15 th in yards, and tied 34 th in TDs.

in reception yards, 4 in receptions, and 1 in TDs. Las Vegas’s top receiver, Davante Adams, is 12 in receptions, 15 in yards, and tied 34 in TDs. Raheem Mostert is 13 th in rushing yards per game and 1 st in rushing TDs. Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is 15 th in rushing yards and tied 11 th in TDs.

in rushing yards per game and 1 in rushing TDs. Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is 15 in rushing yards and tied 11 in TDs. Raiders efensive lineman Maxx Crosby is an impressive 4th in the league with 9.5 sacks. Miami’s leader, Bradley Chubb is 19th with six sacks.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fins offense vs. Raiders defense. The Fins needed the bye week if for nothing else than to recover from bumps, bruises, and injuries. I believe running back De’Von Achane will be healthy and play. The Raiders have a formidable defensive line, with Maxx Crosby leading the charge, and are 8th in passing defense. Their only chance is to put consistent pressure on Tua. Crosby may get his sack, but I think the Fins’ line holds up for the majority of the game. Too many weapons and speed for Miami. Advantage Fins.

Fins defense vs. Raiders offense. Vic Fangio and company have their act together. Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard are on the field together, and Eli Apple is off the field. What a huge difference that makes. The Fins’ defense goes up against unheralded rookie QB Aiden O’Connell, who is more of a game manager. Wide receiver Davonte Adams may get a lot of catches, but I don’t think many yards. Josh Jacobs is a solid running back, but the Fins’ defensive front is improving each week. The Raiders are statistically below average in almost every category. Advantage Fins.

Kicking game. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is 17 for 20 in field goals made good for 85% and 21st in the league. Fins kicker Jason Sanders has hit 7-9 field goals for 77.8% which is tied for 30th in the league. Raiders’ punter Alex Cole is averaging a whopping 51.8 gross yards per punt and 47.0 net yards, good for 3rd and 1st in the league. Fins’ punter Jake Bailey is 26th and 15th. Advantage Raiders.

Intangibles. Our Fins are angry coming off a loss, and they have heard and seen nothing but criticism since. That’s a big chip on their collective shoulders. They have also been invincible at home. They’ve outscored opponents 174-74 in 4 games, a margin of which ranks them 2nd in the league. I always factor in the jet lag factor when the West Coast team has to travel across the country for an early game (10 a.m. their time). I don’t think the heat will be a factor, as temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 80s. Advantage Fins.

I think the added spark of Achane returning gets the offense back to its highest gear, and after the rout, the Fins will hear more rhetoric and narrative about beating up on lesser teams. Fins win 38-17.