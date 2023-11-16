The Fins are back at it after a week off to regroup after their 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Raiders. This week, they face what most would consider the ‘lowly’ Las Vegas Raiders. Yet Las Vegas has a 5-5 record and is not out of the playoff hunt. Still, the Fins are heavy 12-point home favorites, and the tale of the tape would appear to indicate an early-round knockout.
TEAM STATS
- Total Offense – yards per game. Fins 1st. Raiders 31st.
- Points per game. Fins 1st at 32 points per game /Raiders 31st at 17 points per game.
- Passing yards per game. Fins 1st /Raiders 23rd.
- Rushing yards per game. Fins 3rd /Raiders 30th.
- Total Defense – yards per game. Fins improving to season-high 12th /Raiders 18th.
- Points allowed per game. Raiders 13th at 20 points allowed /Fins 26th at 25 points per game.
- Passing yards allowed per game. Raiders 8th /Fins 13th.
- Rush yards allowed per game. Fins 13th /Raiders 29th.
- Turnover Margin. Fins 24th /Raiders 31st.
- Sacks per game. Fins 8th/Raiders 17th.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
- Tua is 3rd in passing yards per game, 1st in TDs, and 2nd in passer rating. Rookie QB Aiden McConnell has only started three games and is 33rd in passer rating.
- Tyreek Hill is ranked is 1st in reception yards, 4th in receptions, and 1st in TDs. Las Vegas’s top receiver, Davante Adams, is 12th in receptions, 15th in yards, and tied 34th in TDs.
- Raheem Mostert is 13th in rushing yards per game and 1st in rushing TDs. Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is 15th in rushing yards and tied 11th in TDs.
- Raiders efensive lineman Maxx Crosby is an impressive 4th in the league with 9.5 sacks. Miami’s leader, Bradley Chubb is 19th with six sacks.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Fins offense vs. Raiders defense. The Fins needed the bye week if for nothing else than to recover from bumps, bruises, and injuries. I believe running back De’Von Achane will be healthy and play. The Raiders have a formidable defensive line, with Maxx Crosby leading the charge, and are 8th in passing defense. Their only chance is to put consistent pressure on Tua. Crosby may get his sack, but I think the Fins’ line holds up for the majority of the game. Too many weapons and speed for Miami. Advantage Fins.
Fins defense vs. Raiders offense. Vic Fangio and company have their act together. Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard are on the field together, and Eli Apple is off the field. What a huge difference that makes. The Fins’ defense goes up against unheralded rookie QB Aiden O’Connell, who is more of a game manager. Wide receiver Davonte Adams may get a lot of catches, but I don’t think many yards. Josh Jacobs is a solid running back, but the Fins’ defensive front is improving each week. The Raiders are statistically below average in almost every category. Advantage Fins.
Kicking game. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is 17 for 20 in field goals made good for 85% and 21st in the league. Fins kicker Jason Sanders has hit 7-9 field goals for 77.8% which is tied for 30th in the league. Raiders’ punter Alex Cole is averaging a whopping 51.8 gross yards per punt and 47.0 net yards, good for 3rd and 1st in the league. Fins’ punter Jake Bailey is 26th and 15th. Advantage Raiders.
Intangibles. Our Fins are angry coming off a loss, and they have heard and seen nothing but criticism since. That’s a big chip on their collective shoulders. They have also been invincible at home. They’ve outscored opponents 174-74 in 4 games, a margin of which ranks them 2nd in the league. I always factor in the jet lag factor when the West Coast team has to travel across the country for an early game (10 a.m. their time). I don’t think the heat will be a factor, as temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 80s. Advantage Fins.
I think the added spark of Achane returning gets the offense back to its highest gear, and after the rout, the Fins will hear more rhetoric and narrative about beating up on lesser teams. Fins win 38-17.