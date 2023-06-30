- A new report from Betway reveals the NFL teams with the most popular and more powerful chants.
- NFL fans consider the Los Angeles Chargers’ slogan as the most popular based on social media data.
- Based on Spotify data it’s also revealed that Jacksonville Jaguars’ chant is the most intimidating, whereas Philadelphia Eagles fans know how to hype up a crowd.
Football fan bases are the best in the world, and there are so many cool and unique things each team’s fanbase does. One of the coolest things being the chants/fight songs the crowd sings as a whole. But which NFL fanbases have the best chants? We at Betway decided to find out!
By identifying each team’s most prominent songs and analyzing Spotify data for intensity, loudness, and energy, we’ve been able to reveal which NFL fanbases boast the most powerful support. We’ve also explored which NFL slogan is the most popular among social media audiences.
The NFL’s most popular slogans online
According to NFL fans online, the most popular NFL chant belongs to the Changers (Bolt Up), followed by the Packers!
The top 10 NFL chants based on online positive sentiment score (%) is as follows:
|Team
|Slogan
|No. of tweets
|Positive Sentiment score (%)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|#BoltUp
|136211
|33.1%
|Green Bay Packers
|#GoPackGo
|634639
|32.7%
|Buffalo Bills
|#BillsMafia
|1197451
|31.5%
|Carolina Panthers
|#KeepPounding
|152238
|28.7%
|Detroit Lions
|#OnePride
|306588
|27.9%
|Los Angeles Rams
|#RamsHouse
|243304
|27.2%
|Denver Broncos
|#BroncosCountry
|203435
|27.0%
|Dallas Cowboys
|#DallasCowboys
|1708909
|24.1%
|Miami Dolphins
|#FinsUp
|354274
|23.8%
|New York Giants
|#TogetherBlue
|137626
|23.7%
The most intimidating NFL chants
By analyzing Spotify data encompassing distinctive team chants and fight songs uploaded by NFL supporters, we have successfully identified the fanbases that exhibit the highest volume and most intimidating presence, capable of instilling fear in opposing teams.
The top 10 most intimidating NFL chants are as follows:
|Team
|Loudness Score
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|42
|Tennessee Titans
|35
|Kansas City Chiefs
|23
|New England Patriots
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|15
|New York Jets
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|13
|New York Giants
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|13
|Houston Texans
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|11
The NFL teams with the best hype-up chants
By examining the average beats per minute (BPM) and energy of their chanting, we utilized Spotify data to assess the NFL fanbases that excel in generating enthusiasm for their teams.
The top 10 most powerful NFL chants are as follows:
|Team
|BPM
|Energy Score
|Philadelphia Eagles
|196
|74
|Arizona Cardinals
|161
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|144
|45
|Los Angeles Rams
|140
|80
|Las Vegas Raiders
|138
|64
|Seattle Seahawks
|138
|94
|New England Patriots
|129
|64
|Cincinnati Bengals
|129
|97
|Chicago Bears
|126
|40
|Washington Commanders
|125
|59
