NFL Hall of Fame Defensive Back and analyst for the NFL Network Deion Sanders was on the MOVE THE STICKS podcast and when the topic of Tua Tagovailoa came up Deion had some strong opinions and one of them was that the young quarterback shouldn’t be labeled as injury-prone.

“The Tua that I’ve seen at Alabama since him stepping onto the scene has been wonderful,” Sanders said on a recent episode of Move The Sticks. “He stood, he delivered. He’s exceeded expectations. He’s taken them where they wanted to go, and then farther.

Deion went on to say, “Yeah, he sustained an injury trying to make a darn play. He’s not injury prone. This guy is a flat-out winner. He’s smart. He’s professional. He’s articulate. He’s going to say the right things. He’s going to enhance the organization. He’s going to stand up in the press conference and say and speak the truth. He’s going to praise the Lord. I love everything about this kid. I think he’s going to be a phenomenal success in Miami.”

I have said on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast since Tua was drafted that many of Tua’s injuries I would consider “fluky” and “bad luck” and I would not consider him brittle in any way shape or form. From a broken index finger (which he missed no games) to a sprained knee (also causing him to miss no games) to two ankle sprains which caused him to miss 1 game total, I wouldn’t label Tua as someone who can’t play through pain. Yes, the hip injury was serious but again that was kind of a fluke injury in that a very large man fell awkwardly on Tua causing that injury and if a man of that size falls on almost any quarterback they would have caused that injury to him. More bad luck than someone being soft or brittle.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE