Are you looking for an additional source of income? Then you should definitely pay attention to the new affiliate program 1xBet. It is an exciting offer which will certainly interest you. The idea is that a partner should contribute to the popularity of a reliable brand. In particular, to publish materials about its activity. The easiest way to do this is through social networks, YouTube, or platforms devoted to sports betting.

This offer will be especially interesting for those who know how to work with a large audience. All you need to do is tell your subscribers about the advantages of betting at this company. And there are many of them – this is great coverage of events, high odds, and fast payout of winnings.

A unique link should be attached to the publication. This is how the bookmaker keeps track of those who have registered, thanks to your efforts. You can bring as many users as you want. The main thing is that they should be active. Your remuneration directly depends on this.

Partners can expect a commission of up to 40% of the net profit of the bookmaker. Money will be paid out once a week. Problems with the withdrawal of funds will not arise for sure because you can use 160 different popular methods for this. So you will be able to find a convenient option.

Become a member of the 1xBet affiliate program right now

Cooperation with this brand can quickly turn out to be profitable. It is easy to make sure of this from your own experience. Thanks to the new affiliate program from 1xBet, it will be possible to receive a commission every week. This way of earning has already been successfully implemented in other countries. Its main advantages are:

Opportunity to get professional advice. Each partner will have a personal assistant. It is easy to contact him at any time of the day or night. In the beginning, there will probably be questions regarding implementing specific procedures. Now, they can be solved as efficiently as possible. Automation of all payments. Everyone can get their money without any problems. However, the amount of commission will vary, as it directly depends on the activity of the players you bring. Professional help from a marketer. Specialists will help to make the promotion even more effective and profitable.

The bookmaker is very appreciative of partners, so it is ready to provide them with a generous incentive. Don’t be afraid to start popularizing the company’s activities. This is the key to getting a big prize. All this is what makes working with this bookie as profitable as possible. Join to assess the benefits of your own experience.