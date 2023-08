The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday released their first official depth chart. Everyone should take this with a grain of salt, as it still lists Jalen Ramsey as the starting CB, and as we know, he is out until December. Also, Brandon Jones is listed as the starting safety, and he has yet to practice fully and is wearing the red non-contract drill. Some things that stand out are Tyler Kroft as the #2 tight end and where some of the wide receivers rank on the depth chart.