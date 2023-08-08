On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is flying solo, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Tom talks about the upcoming Dolphins’ joint practices this week with the Falcons and some key matchups to watch. Tom also talks about the flurry of roster moves the Dolphins have made the past few days and who some of the new faces are joining the Miami Dolphins. Also, Tom talks about the report from Pete Prisco of CBS regarding Austin Jackson having a really rough day in training camp and how Miami may have an issue in front of them with their starting right tackle. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

