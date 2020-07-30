On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the latest roster moves the Dolphins have made, including claiming Ray Smith off of waivers and releasing Ryan Lewis. Mike also does a full recap of the Brian Flores zoom press conference from Wednesday and talks about what the head coach had to say about Tua and his health status and how the quarterback competition shapes up as well as Xavien Howard and the timetable for his return. Plus Coach Flores talks about what precautions the Dolphins have made at their training facility and what his message to the team will be in training camp. Mike closes the show on a rant about a tweet Kyle Brandt from NFL Network sent out on Monday that makes no sense and was very insulting to reporters who cover the NFL for a living.

