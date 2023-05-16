Aaron and Josh return to take stock of all things Dolphins following the 2023 NFL draft, the release of the 2023 NFL schedule, and the signing of OTs Isaiah Wynn & Cedric Ogbuehi. Are the Dolphins done making moves? Probably not, but what else is there to do? The guys discuss on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE