On Saturday Afternoon the Dolphins Announced they signed WR Ricardo Louis. After losing two prominent WR’s this week the Dolphins had to add depth to their WR unit and bring in someone. In April 2019 the Dolphins signed Louis to the team, and a month later he was placed on injured reserved ending his season. In February of 2020, the team signed him to a one year $666,000 contract and then let him go a few weeks back on July 25th. Now back in Miami he will help offset the loss of Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, but I expect Miami to still be in the market for a proven veteran WR.

The Dolphins also announced that they have removed Raekwon Davis, Solomon Kindley, Benito Jones, and Kirk Merritt from the COVID list.

