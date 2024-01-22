On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom give out their 2023 Miami Dolphins End of Season Awards for this Miami Dolphins team. Thirteen categories in total, the guys will go through and give out their picks as well as announce the fan’s vote, which took place on Twitter yesterday. Player of the Year, Team MVP, Game of the Year, Worst Loss of the Year, Most Improved Player, Most Disappointing Player, Rookie of the Year, Best Offseason Acquisition (Trade or Free Agent), Unsung Hero of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year are some of the categories. The guys also touch on a few of the hot topics in the world of the Dolphins, as well as discuss the playoff games from this weekend. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

