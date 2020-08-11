This week we asked our listeners to come up with a show theme. Sam Devino submitted the chosen entry. Sam asked us to come up with ten reasons to be optimistic about the 2020 Miami Dolphins. He also for some reason asked for 10 reasons to be pessimistic not including Covid-19. We reluctantly agreed.

We took on the challenge and we think you’ll agree there are a ton of reasons to be extremely optimistic heading into this football season and maybe not all of them will turn out exactly as we hope, but that’s why they play the games.

Check out the show and tell us why you are optimistic about the team.