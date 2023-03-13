Fallout from the Dolphins Trade for Jalen Ramsey & Free Agency Preview

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back talking about the HUGE news from Sunday that the Miami Dolphins have traded for superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey. We talk about what this means for the Dolphins’ defense in 2023; if Miami now still needs to spend money on Jordan Poyer, or have they invested so much in the secondary now that they need to allocate resources elsewhere? Also, with the Dolphins’ adding another superstar and most likely future hall-of-fame talent to the roster, does this put more pressure on Chris Grier to produce a winning product on the field in 2023? The team he has built is loaded with superstars, has a quarterback he selected in the Top 5 of the draft, and a head coach that he hand-picked. Is this a Make or Break year for Chris Grier if his vision doesn’t produce a winning product? We also talk about what Miami will do with the backup quarterback position and preview the start of free agency this week in regard to the Fins. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN) APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE PODBEAN: CLICK HERE SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE STITCHER: CLICK HERE TUNEIN: CLICK HERE PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.