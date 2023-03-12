In huge news, the Miami Dolphins are on the verge of trading for CB Jalen Ramsey. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal is not official yet but Miami will be sending back a 3rd round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long. Rapoport went on to say that Ramsey knew he was going to be traded, and Miami was his preferred destination. As part of this trade Miami is giving Ramsey an additional $25 million of guaranteed money. Ramsey now has two years of fully guaranteed left on his contract which averages out at about $20 million per season.

Ramsey will replace recently released cornerback Byron Jones, and lineup opposite Xavien Howard at cornerback. One would also assume (although not a sure thing) that Nik Needham won’t be returning in 2023 as he is a free agent.

Thanks to an adjusted contract, Jalen Ramsey has two years fully guaranteed left to complete a deal that averages $20M per year. He got an additional $25M guaranteed as part of the trade … and he gets his preferred destination in the #Dolphins. https://t.co/a2uiNarBo8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023