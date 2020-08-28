On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Such as the big news that Xavien Howard was removed from both the PUP list and the COVID list and is able to now participate in football activities for the Miami Dolphins on the field. Will he be ready to play Week 1 vs New England? Yet to be seen but at least it is now a possibility. Also, in what might be the most surprising news of 2020, the Miami Dolphins were able to trade beleaguered running back Kalen Ballage. And who was willing to give up a draft pick for Ballage, that’s right our old friend Adam Gase! We close out the show with two interesting stories, one is a NY Times interview of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and where he sees the country and America at this point in time in this COVID world. Also, we talk about the SI.com article about Tom Garfinkel and how he and his team came up with the plan to make Hard Rock Stadium “safe” for 13,000 fans to attend and all of the thought process behind things.

