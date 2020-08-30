On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom break down of the big news that broke in the world of the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. We talk about the very sad news of Ryan Fitzpatrick and the loss of his mother and what that could mean for the Dolphins as they are two weeks away from Week 1 of the regular season. We talk about the Raekwon McMillan trade to the Raiders and why this was a wise move for the Dolphins, why it was a good thing for Raekwon and his career in the NFL, and what this means for the Dolphins linebackers group heading into 2020. We also go over the stats and breakdown from the Dolphins scrimmage on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Who played well, who played poorly, what are the problem areas on this team heading into Week 1 and who are some of the rising stars that are making a name for themselves in this training camp thus far.

