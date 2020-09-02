Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins are shaking up their broadcast booth and hiring Jason Taylor to be a full-time co-analyst on their broadcasts which air on 560 WQAM. He will be replacing Dolphins legend Bob Griese and Taylor will work alongside Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose.

NEW EXCLUSIVE: Miami Dolphins hiring Jason Taylor for major role. And a ton of NBA, NCAA, NFL football media news: https://t.co/IM7ZlT4lnA — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 2, 2020

Per the report, Bob Griese, who is 75 years old, is stepping down from his role as one of the radio co-analysts but will still do a segment on the Dolphins pre-game show prior to each game. Taylor has done radio work in the past for Westwood One and also called Dolphins pre-season games on TV for CBS-4,

