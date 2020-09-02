Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins are shaking up their broadcast booth and hiring Jason Taylor to be a full-time co-analyst on their broadcasts which air on 560 WQAM. He will be replacing Dolphins legend Bob Griese and Taylor will work alongside Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose.

 

Per the report, Bob Griese, who is 75 years old, is stepping down from his role as one of the radio co-analysts but will still do a segment on the Dolphins pre-game show prior to each game. Taylor has done radio work in the past for Westwood One and also called Dolphins pre-season games on TV for CBS-4,

