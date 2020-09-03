Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins are fielding trade offers for quarterback Josh Rosen. Teams must have their roster down to 53 men by Saturday at 4 pm eastern time. The Dolphins have a luxury right now of having 3 quarterbacks on their roster and Josh Rosen is clearly the odd man out with no future in Miami. With Tua Tagovailoa healthy and ready to play now, if the Dolphins can get anything for Josh Rosen in a trade it would be wise for them to explore that avenue. I would be surprised to see Miami get much value back in any trade though as Rosen’s stock is as low as its ever been. I would think a conditional 6th round pick or somewhere in that neighborhood is about the best Miami could expect.

With Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days for former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per league sources. In an upcoming weekend of moves, Rosen could be on the move again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

As we have spoken about in recent weeks on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast in a COVID world we are living in the Dolphins may be wise to carry all 3 quarterbacks this year as if a situation arises they may need their third-string quarterback to dress or even play in a game. With that said though, for the right price the Dolphins would also be wise to consider moving on from Rosen. The Dolphins have had quarterback Jake Ruddock at the facility within the past month for a meeting and if Miami does trade Rosen I would not be surprised to see the team re-sign him.



