After a year of rebuilding, the Miami Dolphins’ ceiling is much higher in 2020 and they have acquired a star quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, plus several other high-profile additions. Brain Flores’ team is getting a little bit more respect in the betting markets.

The over/under line on total Dolphins wins in the regular season is set at 6.5, with the under priced at -147 favorite on Bet365 – one of the top sportsbooks for NFL betting. The over, which would require 7 or more Dolphins victories in order to cash, is at +115.

Judging by the win total lines, the oddsmakers certainly don’t think that Miami will be the worst team in football this year. The Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Football Team all have smaller lines than the 6.5 offered on the Dolphins.

The line is at 6.5 for three other franchises, including division rivals the New York Jets, who are priced almost identically to Miami in all of the ante-post NFL betting markets.

Fellow AFC East outfits, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are also priced very similar across the board. If you shop around for the best odds, you can get each of them at +140 to win the division.

Miami’s last postseason game was on January 8th, 2017, when the Pittsburgh Steelers came out 30-12 winners. A Dolphins return to the playoffs is priced at +400, which, depending on how you rate the Bills and Patriots, may represent value, especially with the extra playoff spot on offer in each conference from now on.

Of course, it is a big ask for the Dolphins to go on to the Super Bowl so quickly after reshuffling the pack, and it is no surprise to see +4000 quotes on most sportsbooks for Miami to win the AFC and double that for the Super Bowl.

One futures market in which there is Dolphins representation towards the top of the board is the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Tagovailoa is the third-favorite (+800) to scoop the award behind the number one overall pick, Joe Burrow (+240) of the Bengals, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ new running-back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+400).

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene out of Auburn, drafted by Miami in the #30 spot, has an outside chance in the Defensive Rookie of the Year category. 888sport has the 20-year-old priced at +6600, while Washington’s Chase Young is a clear +200 favorite.

DeVante Parker had a breakout year in 2019, amassing 72 catches, 1202 yards, and nine touchdowns last season. The Louisville-born receiver has been hotly-tipped for another great campaign and is generally priced at +3300 to register the most receiving yards.

Jordan Howard is set to play a big role in the team as the lead running back, and for those looking for a long-shot wager, the former Philadephia Eagle is +10000 to lead the league in rushing yards.

Miami has great memories of its most recent trip to Foxborough as they knocked the Patriots out of the second seed courtesy of a 27-24 upset last December. But the Pats will be out for revenge on Sunday and are as short as -300 to win the opening game. The point spread is set at 6.5, and the over/under line is 43 points.

