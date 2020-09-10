Lou Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to discuss Miami Dolphins injury report, and the four players who were reserved on the practice Squad and what that means. The team named team captains and we tell you who they selected. The bulk of the episode is a preview of what we may see Sunday when the rivals faceoff for the first time in the 2020 season. Lastly, we give you our predictions.
