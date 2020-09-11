Merry Football Christmas! Aaron and Josh are back with their first game preview show of the season! The preview the Dolphins season opener against the Patriots, talking about what the Dolphins need to do on either side of the ball to be successful. They also talk about the Dolphins’ recent social media video announcing that the team will remain in the locker room until after the national anthem. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

