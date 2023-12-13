On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Marisa are back to discuss the fallout from Miami’s loss to the Titans on Monday Night Football. First, they review the latest injury news regarding many players on the Dolphins. They go over an estimated time frame on when most will be back and talk about how this team will now have to adjust their style of play with specific players missing significant time. Then they talk about how Miami blew a fourteen-point lead in 4 minutes to lose to the Titans. Who is to blame, what were the critical turning points of the game, and how did this happen? Mike has a rant on Dolphins special teams coach Danny Crossman and wonders why this guy is still employed. To close the show, Mike and Marisa discuss Miami’s standing in the AFC East today and the AFC overall. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

