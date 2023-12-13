Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is signing with the Dolphins after he worked with the team today. Ingram spent the 2022 season with the Dolphins, where he started three games, had six sacks, and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Ingram is coming in to help fill the void left by Jaelan Phillips, who had his season come to an end with an Achilles injury.

