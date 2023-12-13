Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel vowed to run the ball more this season and not abandon it like he did last year. For the most part, McDaniel has stayed to his word as the Dolphins are one of the top running teams in the NFL with over 140 yards rushing per game. Last night against the Tennessee Titans, they ran the ball 31 times for 158 yards. However, the stats don’t tell the whole story about last night or the whole season.

McDaniel continuously gets away from the running game in short-yardage situations and decides to pass or call those wide receiver screens. Look when those plays work, it’s hard to criticize, but when it doesn’t you leave yourself open for second-guessing. Last night in the red zone, the Dolphins mostly threw the ball except for the last two possessions when they started drives at the seven-yard line and 12-yard line thanks to two Titans turnovers. Earlier in the game, the Dolphins were inside the 10 twice and were throwing the ball when they ran the ball well, but instead threw the ball when Tua Tagovailoa was having an off night, and the offensive line was giving up pressure.

On their second possession in the third quarter, the Dolphins drove the ball to the Tennessee two-yard line, and on third and goal called a fade pass to Cedric Wilson for an incomplete pass and they settled for a field goal. Why would you target Wilson on that play? Made no sense. He hasn’t established himself like that in the red zone to go up and get it. The Dolphins don’t have a receiver on this roster that can do that. Well, they do have Chase Claypool, but he isn’t getting on the field for whatever reason. With Tyreek Hill hurt most of the game, you would think he would play more. With Hill out, the Dolphins passing game was nonexistent and the running game had some juice so why not give it to Raheem Mostert in that spot? Worst case scenario, he gets stuffed for no gain or a loss. If he gets a yard or close to the goal line, then maybe you go for the touchdown.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins had first and goal at the six-yard line, and they called three straight passes. On the first one, Tagovailoa ended up scrambling for three yards, which isn’t bad. Then on second and goal from the three-yard line, they called a fade pass in the corner to Hill, which has been successful, but the Dolphins have run it too many times and Hill isn’t 100 percent last night to run that play so why not run it. Then on third and goal, Tagovailoa gets sacked, and the Dolphins kick another field goal.

Those two sequences didn’t cost the Dolphins the game, but after watching them run the ball with Mostert on the last two possessions in the red zone for touchdowns, it made me angry as a fan, and yelled ‘why don’t you run more in the red zone!’ It’s situational football and in the red zone you must assert yourself running the ball too many times McDaniel has gotten away from that, and the winning has covered up that issue with him, but last night it cost him potential points because he is too pass-happy at times. The funny thing is, in the previous two games against the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, the Dolphins had long drives in the second half and ran the ball. I know they had leads in both games, but they didn’t get away from it. Then you see situations like last night and McDaniel gets away from the running game. Do what’s working for your offense in the game and last night it was running the ball.

McDaniel self-evaluated himself last year. Well, he needs to do it again and how he handles the situations in the red zone when the running game is working.