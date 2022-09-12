On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ Week 1 victory to open the season over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins’ defense was outstanding causing turnovers and scoring a touchdown. The Dolphins’ offense, well, it was effective but not pretty at times. Mike and Tom also break down the day Tua had and talk about how the often criticized third-year quarterback looked. We go over all of the big plays, talk about who played well and who played poorly, review the big decisions made in the game, and begin to look ahead to the week two contest vs the Baltimore Ravens. We also will pass out some game balls and look deep inside the stat sheet. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

[pickup_prop id=”27113″]

[pickup_prop id=”24636″]

[pickup_prop id=”26751″]

[pickup_prop id=”26563″]

[pickup_prop id=”26749″]

[pickup_prop id=”22329″]

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.