In honor of a historic sports season in South Florida coming to an end, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel is offering fans a special offer so they can still celebrate their special seasons at the most magical place on earth!

Fans can stay right in the middle of the magic of Walt Disney World Resort, and be pampered like the pros at Mandara Spa, relax at one of the hotel’s six pools, or enjoy a championship-caliber meal at one of the hotel’s 23 restaurants and lounges. Among them is Shula’s Steak House, which pays tribute to South Florida’s other greatest sports season of all time, the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins.

The deal offers all South Florida sports fans celebrating breakthrough seasons and player acquisitions a chance to say, “I’m going to Walt Disney World!”

Here are the details on the offer:

South Florida Celebration Offer