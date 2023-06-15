In honor of a historic sports season in South Florida coming to an end, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel is offering fans a special offer so they can still celebrate their special seasons at the most magical place on earth!
Fans can stay right in the middle of the magic of Walt Disney World Resort, and be pampered like the pros at Mandara Spa, relax at one of the hotel’s six pools, or enjoy a championship-caliber meal at one of the hotel’s 23 restaurants and lounges. Among them is Shula’s Steak House, which pays tribute to South Florida’s other greatest sports season of all time, the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins.
The deal offers all South Florida sports fans celebrating breakthrough seasons and player acquisitions a chance to say, “I’m going to Walt Disney World!”
Here are the details on the offer:
South Florida Celebration Offer
- Deal: Residents of Broward and Dade Counties can make a “save” with up to 15 percent off rates at the Walt Disney World Swan and Walt Disney World Dolphin
- How to book: Guests can call 1-800-227-1500 and mention the South Florida Sports offer
- Valid dates: Book and stay by September 4, 2023
- Must have valid Broward or Dade County identification to present upon check-in. Based on rate schedule availability. Taxes, resort services fees, and gratuities are not included. Not valid with any other special offers, promotions, or for existing reservations or groups.