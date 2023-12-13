***WARNING! THIS EPISODE CONTAINS PROFANITY.***

There’s no way around it. The Miami Dolphins suffered one of the most painful defeats in recent memory on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, blowing a 14-point lead in the final three minutes of a game they had been handed on a silver platter.

It was an overall terrible night for the Dolphins, who reportedly have now lost center Connor Williams for the season Additionally, Tyreek Hill’s potential MVP season may have been derailed as he suffered an ankle injury. He showed incredible grit and determination to come back into the game, but he wasn’t the same player. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ banged up defense faded down the stretch, allowing rookie QB Will Levis to put his team on his back and lead them to victory. Tua, playing behind a makeshift offensive line and mostly without his best offensive weapon looked like a shell of the player we’ve seen throughout the season. Mike McDaniel’s playcalling and game management is also being called into question again. It was a dire performance all around.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it on what will surely be an emotional episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

