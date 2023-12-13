On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by NY Jets beat reporter Antwan Staley of the NY Daily News to talk about this week’s upcoming game between Miami and the Jets. We talk about the Jets’ season thus far and all of the struggles they have had, their big win last week, if Aaron Rodgers really is coming back this year, and will the owner fire the head coach and general manager after the season. Antwan (who used to cover the Dolphins) then shared his thoughts on the 2023 Miami Dolphins and how far he thinks they can go. Now, after covering the Dolphins and Jets, Antwan lets us know which fan base is “crazier.” And to close out the show, Antwan lets us know how he thinks this week’s game will play out. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST