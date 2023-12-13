The Miami Dolphins signed center Matt Skura to their practice squad today to help fill the void from the loss of Connor Williams. Skura was on the Dolphins in 2021 but was cut before the start of the season. He then went to the NY Giants and, last season played for the LA Rams. He hasn’t been on a team this season. During his time with the Ravens before coming to Miami, Skura had issues snapping the football and some of those issues showed their ugly head during the 2021 training camp with the Dolphins.

A 2021 article from the Palm Beach Post discussed Skura’s issues with snaps.

He did start 14 games for the Giants in 2021 at guard, and 8 games in 2022 at center for the Rams.