David Furones of the Sun Sentinel is reporting that De’Von Achane, the rookie running back on the Dolphins, has a toe injury, no word on the severity of the injury. And new Dolphins starting center Liam Eichenberg has a calf injury. The team did not practice today, but if they did, the team said they would not have participated. No word on their availability for Sunday at this time and if these are considered long term injuries.

De'Von Achane has a toe injury now for the Dolphins. Liam Eichenberg is dealing with a calf injury. Xavien Howard indeed has an ailing hip. All would've been non-participants if the team practiced today, according to an estimated injury report released by the team. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 13, 2023