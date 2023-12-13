The Miami Dolphins signed center Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster today as well as center Matt Skura to the practice squad. Harrison will help fill in for the loss of Connor Williams. Harrison went undrafted in 2014 and has bounced around the league and been on various teams. He has played for the Colts, Jets, Bills, Giants, and Falcons.

Atlanta cut him in August of this season and he hasn’t been on a team until now. He hasn’t played in a game since 2019 when he started 10 games for the Jets.