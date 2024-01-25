On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, Josh, and Kevin Dern talk about the big news from Wednesday that Vic Fangio and the Dolphins have parted ways. They talk about what this means in the short and long term for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins organization. Why things didn’t work out with Vic, and how a handful of players have taken to social media to express their excitement in the news that Vic is gone. The guys look at who may be a replacement for Vic, what candidates the Dolphins are going to focus on, and what this means for a few key free agents the Dolphins have defense heading into this offseason. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

