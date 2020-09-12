DolphinsTalk Gambling Corner: Week 1

I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to bring the column this year, but we made it! A quick overview of last season before I get started for the 2020 edition of the ‘Gambling Corner’. Last season, it was tough sledding in College Football, finishing week 17 0-4 and a total record of 33-32-1. This season will be a much better showing, albeit unique. With certain conferences starting up later than normal due to COVID-19.

As for the NFL side of things, a major improvement from 2018 to 2019. Finishing with a combined record of 38-31. With both CFB and the NFL having very unique situations, this season may be up and down. But money talks and well, you know the rest. Let’s jump into it! The first real weekend of games is here are the games to make some money on!

18 North Carolina (-23) vs Syracuse

I was told on good authority this is a great game to bet on. Syracuse had many players opt-out and even have a Tight End playing Guard. Being short-handed, this game should be an easy one for UNC. Sam Howell arguably is a top 10 QB in the nation. With UNC averaging 33.2 PPG and near 500 yards of offense, I see it difficult for Syracuse to make the up the difference. Take the Tar Heels.

10 Notre Dame (-20) vs Duke

Last season, Notre Dame trounced Duke on the road 38-7. Ian Book returns for the Irish and looks to continue his great play, finishing with 34 TDs in 2019. Duke brings in Chase Brice, former back up QB to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. He has had a slow start with practices being canceled on and off through the summer. Advantage Irish.

Western Kentucky @ Louisville UNDER 57.5

Both teams finished last season strong. Western Kentucky won their last 4 while only allowing 75 total points (18.75 PPG). Louisville will be a big test for the Hilltoppers defense, featuring 2 very good offensive talents in WR Tutu Atwell and RB Javian Hawkins. This has the makings of being a slugfest, which is why I like the under in this one.

Kansas (-240) vs Coastal Carolina

Les Miles second season at Kansas should be better than the first (3-9 overall). While Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks last year, I don’t see it again. I still don’t trust Kansas enough to win by a touchdown, so taking them straight up seems more doable.

Season Record 0-0

Miami (+6.5) @ New England

I will start by saying this, I am not making this as a homer pick. The Dolphins won last year as 16.5 point underdogs with far less talent. The Patriots have lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, particularly with Tom Brady departing. A near touchdown is far too much for an awkward off-season and no preseason games. Take the Dolphins and the points. And if you feel punchy, they are +250 on the ML.

Buffalo vs New York Jets OVER 39

Last year, both games landed under 40 points, with a combined 52 points scored in both games, for both teams. I don’t believe that trend will continue as the three prior matchups went over 50 points. With no crowd at all, I believe this game will go over.

Arizona (+7) @ San Francisco

I love what Arizona did in the offseason. Adding DeAndre Hopkins to this offense and giving Kyler Murray a plethora of weapons, they should have no issue scoring some points. The 49ers do boast an incredible defense. I just see this game staying tight. Arizona lost by a combined total of 13 points, (6.5), so getting a touchdown with a much-improved roster is the way to go.

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys OVER 51.5

The Rams open their new home in front of no fans, but that won’t stop them and Dallas from lighting up that big new scoreboard. Both feature potent offenses, with Dallas adding another viable weapon in Ceedee Lamb and the Rams adding versatile (and healthy) running back Cam Akers. I can see this being a shoot out from the start. A 28-24 final isn’t out of the question, so taking the over seems fair.

Season Record 0-0

