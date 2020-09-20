Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Dolphins’ 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They discuss their takes on the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the game as well as giving their thoughts on the adversity facing Brian Flores and Josh Boyer as these defensive-minded coaches now must fix a defense that has been shredded two weeks in a row to start the year. Plus—a new sponsor! Don’t miss this new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!
