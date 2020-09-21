Week 2: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Week 2 is in the books and it is around that time where we dive into the goo, the bad, and the ugly about this loss. The team failed to put a notch in the win column against a Bills team that played without several of their key defensive players. While most Dolphins fans are in ashes yet again for another year, I am a bit more optimistic. Let’s take a look.

The Good

The offense seemed less chaotic and looked a little more settled and like it had a plan. The Bills defense is a zone-based attack and there were a ton of short crossing throws that required Ryan Fitzpatrick and receivers to anticipate the holes in the zones and for the most part, it did well. The offensive line had a solid game again. It wasn’t great but it didn’t cost the team the game either. The rookies are playing well along the offensive line and I think its time we start to give a look at Hunt in the starting line up because it cant be as bad as Jesse Davis. The line as a unit is playing well, but Hunt is the guy that can maybe make a difference at right tackle, so maybe its time to get him on the field.

Mike Gesicki. That’s it, that’s the end of the thought. He is blossoming to be a massive option for Fitz and one that Tua would be able to depend on for a very long time. He had a monster game, filled with highlight-reel catches and catches in traffic. He is absolutely as good as advertised and should be soon mentioned with the Ertz, Kittles, and Kelce of the world. He can be that good and flashed as such today.

The Bad

The offensive attack was still fairly confusing, even though it seems that they like Gaskin enough to give him enough caries to be considered the running back one in Miami. They also sprinkled in a bit of Matt Brieda and Jordan Howard at the goal-line. So it appears to be what the team will turn to for normalcy at the position. Myles Gaskin has done well enough to warrant extended reps and Brieda is your change of pace. You could see Gaskin earning his yards, almost like an anti-Kalen Ballage. I would much rather the threat of Brieda being featured, but for now, it looks like Howard is your short-yardage thumper. Brieda is your stretch play lightning, and Gaskin is your all-around running back one. Not awesome, but I can deal as long as Gaskin continues to run hard.

Our wide receiving room is showing itself as a weakness. Preston had the drop in the endzone, and not doing well on releases. Bowden dressed and found the field but didn’t do much. Jakeem Grant isn’t contributing much at all in the passing game. Parker and Ford were the only wide receivers worth their salt today and it may take more scheme and game plan to get the others involved to give defenses any kind of threat. Good thing Gesicki is progressing as a threat alongside Parker

The Ugly

The pass defense looked bad…ugly if you will. It started with Byron Jones going out with a non-contact injury and followed up with rookie Noah Igbinoghene following Stefon Diggs around all game. It was a tough task and he got exposed. It’s not all on him though. It was tough to counteract the speed on the countless crossing routes that Buffalo ran. I would love to see the defense drop in a zone a few times just to give them a different look. The team lacks a pass-rush and that’s pretty obvious. While the selection of personnel in the offseason geared toward it being a “pressure by coverage” defense, it would have been nice to flip the script and get home before Buffalo was able to connect on the crossing routes that killed Noah and the safeties all game. Call it game plan or call it lack of personnel. It was a breakdown and we saw in week 1 we aren’t able to successfully play the run, now we are exposed on the back end, the area of strength. I hope Jones isn’t out for long.

Ultimately I found hope in the game. I see an avenue for Tua to start sooner than later. The line looks solid. Parker and Gesicki will have a high trajectory and should make fantasy owners happy. Other than those silver linings the team is putting bad defensive performances on tape and coming up on a short week that may see Byron Jones on the sideline again and a ragtag bunch in Jacksonville that won’t lay down for anyone.

