Kyle Van Noy joined The Pat McAfee Show on Friday after the Dolphins victory over Jacksonville on Thursday night to talk about Tua. Kyle talks about how Tua has looked in practice and how Tua has been to hang around with in the Miami Dolphins locker-room.

