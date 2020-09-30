Louis Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to discuss the upcoming Seattle Seahawk, Miami Dolphins game. How on earth are we going to slow down Russell Wilson and contain their ground game? Will Byron Jones play? What makes Wilson so special? What can we do on offense to throw them a curve? All these questions and more are discussed. We close the show with our predictions.
