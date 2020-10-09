The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that rookie left tackle Austin Jackson has been placed on IR due to a foot injury. Because of the new IR rules in place for 2020, Jackson must sit out at least 3 weeks. He would be eligible to return at that point, but Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was very vague in his diagnosis and reading between the lines Jackson could be out for a long time if not the rest of the season possibly.

-Austin Jackson out at least 3 weeks, POSSIBLY the rest of the year. -Might see Jesse Davis at LT and Robert Hunt at RT this Sunday (if they don't want to play Davenport) -Shaq Lawson OUT this Sunday -Durham Smythe OUT this Sunday -Jakeem Grant Questionable for this Sunday — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) October 9, 2020

Flores said…“He’s a tough kid. Hard-working kid. I don’t like putting timetables on injuries. With IR rule changes this year we can bring a player back as early as three weeks…Injuries are tough to sit here and say it’s going to be this or that.” Flores went on to say “He’s a hard-working kid and I think he’ll do everything he can to get back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores. “We’re looking for a long term replacement. We’re trying to work a few combinations with that in mind. We’re confident in Julien, Jesse Davis, Robert Hunt, Dieter.”

Jackson has been nothing short of sensational through the first 4 games of the season starting at left tackle and this is a blow to a Dolphins offensive line who has played well thus far.

More on this story as it develops.

