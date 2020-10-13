Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux suffered a biceps injury Sunday vs San Francisco and he may be out for the rest of the season. Godchaux is getting a 2nd opinion at this time. Usually biceps injuries are a very painful injury to attempt to play through so the Dolphins are probably preparing for the worst here with this news regarding Godchaux.

#Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux suffered a biceps injury that could be season-ending, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Godchaux, a former fifth-round pick who has been a full-time starter in Miami the last few years, is getting a second opinion on the injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 13, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

