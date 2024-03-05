NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus and Josh Moser of WSVN 7 South Florida say a report out of the Combine in Indianapolis states the Dolphins and Tua are working on a deal that will pay Tua north of $50 million on average per season. Rosenhaus said that is a fair deal, and Tua is worth the money.

Rosenhaus does not represent Tua and he is not one of his clients.

A report out of Indy from the #NFLCombine says that the Dolphins are working on an extension for Tua Tagovailoa that is worth north of $50+ million per season. Drew Rosenhaus says he is worth the money. How much do you agree? #finsup #nfl #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/urLK0num0a — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) March 5, 2024

Last week, the contract experts at Spotrac gave their projections as to what type of contract extension is in store for the next few weeks. Factoring in the contract extensions that have already been given to Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow, as well as the free-agent quarterbacks on the market this year, and which other quarterbacks are in line for an extension like Jordan Love and Dak Prescott, Spotrac projects Tua to get in the neighborhood of 4 years, $220 million, $105 million fully guaranteed, and $165 million practically guaranteed. Which comes out to an average salary of $55 million per season.

Tua is coming off his best season as a professional, as he started all 17 games for the Dolphins and led the NFL in passing yards. He did, however, have a career-high season in interceptions and fumbles. He did have a career-high in touchdown passes with 29 and a completion percentage of 69.3, and since the arrival of quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell in 2022, his play has dramatically improved over the past two seasons.

The Dolphins started the season 9-3, collapsed down the stretch, and failed to win the Division and a playoff game as the offense faltered down the stretch. While Miami has no alternative to moving on from Tua, they can let Tua play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal at roughly just north of $23 million this season.

While I think Spotrac’s numbers are close, they may be a little low in some areas. For one, Tua and his agent will want a fifth year and a five-year extension for more financial security, not a four-year deal. Second, while the average annual salary of $55 million per season is fair, I think in the world of fully guaranteed money, he will want in the ballpark of $160-$170 million and practically guaranteed over $200 million.