The Dolphins giving up 200+ yards rushing seemed to have a ripple effect as they signed free agent DT Da’Shawn Hand today and cut safety Verone McKinley III. Hand was signed this offseason by Miami but was released when final cuts were made.

Dolphins signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster and waived safety Verone McKinley III. The team also elevated outside linebacker Cameron Goode and defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 16, 2023