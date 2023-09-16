The Miami Dolphins have come off a well-earned on-the-road game win to start the season, and if last Sunday was any preview for what’s to come, I can see many defensive coordinators struggling to come up with answers for this offense.



I think it won’t be as difficult as going to LA and playing the Chargers. Take from that what you’d like.



The Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach [Brandon Staley] said it plain and simple in his post-game interview when asked why the pressure wasn’t there (for Tua Tagovailoa): “The ball was out.” Tua Tagovailoa’s release [and accuracy] leaves defenses with no answers, not to mention Miami’s speedy weapons Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Achane, etc.



The Patriots’ offensive line has sustained injuries over the last week, with four starters listed on the injury report, including two concussions. Our defense has to show up for this game for all four quarters. Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio has openly talked about the week one defense, but also remember that it was just a week one game. I believe the defense will look much better for this week’s game.



What I’m looking for in this game:

– Control the line of scrimmage

– Situational football, adapting to the situation at hand

– Stopping the run

– More running yards

– Attack with speed from all positions & levels





Remember that even though my opinions for an easy win may be true, I am not discounting Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick in any way. I am simply looking at the facts, but I very much look forward to this classic matchup!



Dolphins 30-16.