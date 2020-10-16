Aaron the Brain is back! He joins Josh to give some quick thoughts on the Dolphins’ win over the 49ers and then they both discuss the takeaways from the team’s pursuit of Le’Veon Bell and preview the first of two meetings with the NY Jets. As always, they share #OneHotTake from the listeners and make their predictions on another episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show on DolphinsTalk.com!

