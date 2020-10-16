Aaron the Brain is back! He joins Josh to give some quick thoughts on the Dolphins’ win over the 49ers and then they both discuss the takeaways from the team’s pursuit of Le’Veon Bell and preview the first of two meetings with the NY Jets. As always, they share #OneHotTake from the listeners and make their predictions on another episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show on DolphinsTalk.com!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2
GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ
STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show
SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640
RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins