Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley on the TV Show SPEAK FOR YOURSELF on FOX Sports discuss the Miami Dolphins decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and go with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that this is a premature decision.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE